The Solvang City Council voted 3-2 to once again reopen Copenhagen Drive after two years of closures, repeated attempts to reopen, surveys, public comments and contemplation of a permanent shutdown.

“I want to keep it closed,” said Councilman Robert Clarke before casting his dissenting vote at the March 14 meeting. Mayor Charlie Uhrig also voted against reopening.

Clarke asked the council to consider maintaining the closure through summer, noting some people still don’t feel comfortable in crowds and still wear masks. He also said he liked the look and feel of the COVID-induced pedestrian precinct, seeing people out enjoying Solvang’s spectacular weather.

Nearly a dozen community members spoke out in support of making the closure permanent, including Bent Olsen of Olsen's Danish Village Bakery.

“I cannot believe you will be making it into a parking lot again,” he said. “I don’t see it. We have added so much to this little charming Solvang. This is something we’ve been working on for … the last 20 to 30 years. I think it’s a big mistake to make it into a parking lot.”

But City Manager Xenia Bradford said a permanent closure requires a planning process including an environmental impact report and traffic study. She recommended considering such a closure in line with the General Plan update currently underway.

“If you’re going to do it, do it right, not the way it is,” Councilman Jim Thomas said.

Over the next several weeks, with a new opening target date of April 18, city staff will complete traffic counts while the street remains closed, notify impacted property owners, remove city-owned materials including pergolas, tables and chairs, restripe the roadway, remove the barriers and, finally, reopen to vehicle traffic. Staff will then study traffic patterns for comparative purposes once the street has returned to its previous traffic pattern.

In addition, the city lifted the temporary ordinance which allowed temporary outdoor dining, and directed staff to develop a program to permit businesses to expand outdoor dining spaces onto privately owned properties.

Councilwoman Clau Orona said she would like the city to consider closing a greater portion of Copenhagen through the General Plan update.

In other action

During its March 14 meeting, the Solvang City Council also:

— Directed staff to develop city policy which would allow walk-up food service windows in the tourist-related commercial (TRC) zone. Under the proposed ordinance, such windows would only be allowed if they opened onto private patios, and could not open into the public right-of-way.

“I kind of think that, especially given now with COVID and all the other stuff, I think maybe the time has come for walk-up windows,” Uhrig said.

— Voted 4-1, with Councilman Mark Infanti dissenting, to approve funding for an April 2-3 Lego event as recommended by the Tourism Advisory Council;

— Voted 5-0 to accept new city regulations that would allow accessory structures in backyards and clarify required setbacks;

— Authorized a budget adjustment of up to $675,000 for the purchase of 450 acre-feet of state water to supplement the city’s own well water; and

— Set a public hearing for June 13 to consider proposed water and wastewater rate increases to continue covering costs of service while also funding a long-term borrowing plan for the river wells project and reservoir 1 expansion. If approved, it would be the first rate change since 2016.

In other news, Bradford reported Solvang, Buellton, Goleta and Carpinteria continue working through the contract negotiation process with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have not been able to reach any reasonable agreement at this point, so the cities are moving toward (joint) mediation process at this point,” Bradford said.

Residents may also notice Solvang Park is undergoing major maintenance with about one-third of the park cordoned off. The city is resodding the park, fixing gazebo lights, painting the gazebo and taking advantage of closed areas to repair sidewalks next to the park. The work is slated for completion in time for the April 30 Solvang Datsun Roadster Show.

And, Solvang Library along with all libraries managed by the Goleta Library will be closed April 22-23 to transition away from the Black Gold Library System.