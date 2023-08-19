Longtime resident and seasoned leader in the arts nonprofit sector, Sandie Mullin, has been appointed to the role of executive director at the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.

The museum announced Mullin's appointment as effective July 1, marking an end to a formal search that kicked off in March when outgoing director Esther Jacobsen made public her retirement after nearly 20 years of service.

"Sandie’s deep-rooted commitment to history and art and its intersection with education, combined with her innovative approach, makes her an ideal leader to continue our legacy and bring it to life in meaningful ways," said Gabrielle Robbins, board chair of the Elvherhøj Museum of History and Art.

Upon accepting the new role, Mullin on July 1 also concluded her 15-year tenure at Santa Ynez Valley Arts Outreach, a local arts nonprofit for which she more recently served as executive director.

Arts Outreach said goodbye to Mullin in a social media post.

"She put her heart and soul into this role and did it all because she cares so deeply about the children in this valley. From kickstarting new programs (Valley Glee and the Jr show to name a few!), to keeping the lights on during a pandemic, to hand washing watercolor cases, there was no job too big or too small for her to handle. The work she has put into this little nonprofit has been invaluable. Our community is better and brighter because of her efforts."

Mullin said she is honored and excited to join the Elverhøj family.

"This museum has a rich history of preserving and celebrating our rich local heritage," she said. "I am committed to building on this legacy while exploring fresh avenues for growth and collaboration."

Under Mullin's leadership, the Elverhoj said it is entering "into a vibrant era of community engagement, arts education, and expanded programming" that focuses on diversifying and enhancing educational offerings. New offerings will include expanded exhibition rotations, live demonstrations, community workshops and cultural festivals — all with a goal to reach patrons of all ages and backgrounds and foster a sense of belonging within the community.

"Our museum will be a place where history is not just displayed, but experienced," Mullin said. "Through interactive exhibitions, captivating programs, and collaborative partnerships, we will bridge the past with the present to create an enriching environment for all."