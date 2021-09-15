Solvang Public Works Director Matt van der Linden, who also serves as the city engineer, announced Monday that he will be retiring Dec. 31 after 11 years in the leadership position.
In a prepared statement to the City Council, he said he provided three months notice in an effort to help Solvang transition smoothly.
“Since I became involved in the city at all, Matt has been the one I would go to if I had questions about almost anything, and I’m saddened to hear that you’re going to leave,” said Councilman Mark Infanti.
Van der Linden came onboard in 2010 and held the position longer than anyone in Solvang history. Prior to his arrival, the average term of prior Public Works directors in Solvang was less than two years. The longest term ever served was four years.
“I’ve never backed away from a challenge,” said van der Linden, noting his focus on long-term projects and the support of “talented, dedicated” co-workers.
“Although I’m leaving, I’m committed to Solvang’s success,” he said.
He noted several ongoing projects that will be tasked to his replacement including: stages two and three of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade project; amendment of the city’s river wells permit; pavement management program; stormwater management program; Santa Ynez Valley transit management; municipal facilities master plan; implementation of the groundwater sustainability master plan; update of the water master plan; and renewal of the wastewater treatment plant discharge permit.
“You’ve been, to me sometimes, the glue that’s held this city together,” Mayor Charlie Uhrig said.
During the meeting, the council also welcomed newly hired City Clerk Annamarie Porter.
City Manager Xenia Bradford said Porter worked in the public and private sectors in Upland, Redondo Beach, Arroyo Grande and Duarte before taking the Solvang position made available by the council's recent budget adoption. In addition to serving as city clerk, her experience includes planning and building counter technician, community development, agenda management, records management, public records request administration, contract management and city clerk consulting services.
The city continues recruiting for a planning manager, human resources manager, recreation coordinator and associate engineer. It is also reorganizing its Public Works Department and is seeking to recruit a Public Works director in addition to a utility director.
