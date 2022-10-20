Solvang city leaders are asking voters to approve Measure U, a one-cent increase to the sales and use tax to help support maintenance of city programs and services as well as road repairs, flammable brush removal, 9-1-1 emergency response, neighborhood police patrols and recreational programs.
“The good news is this isn’t a tax on food or prescription drugs. That’s specifically how it’s written. So it won’t affect food and prescription drug prices, which is a big deal for any of our residents with food insecurity or seniors who often have more prescription drug medications,” said Mayor Charlie Uhrig.
On June 13, City Council members unanimously approved the resolution to place the item on the ballot.
According to the council-approved resolution which defines the ballot measure, “this measure will provide Solvang local control over local funds for local needs to benefit the Solvang community.”
The resolution also notes “Tourists pay two-thirds of the sales tax, ensuring tourists continue to pay their fair share for City services.”
The measure requires the city to establish an independent citizens oversight committee, financial audits and yearly reports to the community to ensure that all funds are spent as promised.
“The good news is: there’s that citizen oversight committee to help determine how to prioritize these expenditures, then submit them to council for review and approvals,” Uhrig said.
The city estimates the tax increase could raise $1.6 million annually “that cannot be taken by the State,” according to the resolution.
Uhrig said he could see the fund immediately impacting residents and visitors alike with projects such as repairing the sidewalk damaged by oak roots at Solvang Park.
“Sidewalk repair is key, particularly around Solvang Park where so many people walk, that is so heavily used. That needs to get repaired as quickly as possible, but we don’t have the funds for that. This (tax measure) would help augment that and get that going sooner rather than later,” Uhrig said.
He also mentioned sidewalks along Mission between Eucalyptus and Fifth streets. The city recently completed sidewalk repairs on the south side of the street.
“It would be great if, working with property owners, we could conceivably get that sidewalk connected right to Solvang School,” Uhrig said.
In addition, the funds could be used to help cover costs of running the city.
“We’re having some large expenses that are still coming up,” Uhrig said.
He noted in particular pending contract negotiations for law enforcement services provided the city by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no sunset date for the proposed sales tax, though voters could, at any future date, vote to rescind the measure should it pass.
The city’s elections site lists no opposition to the measure.