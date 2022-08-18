New Frontiers Natural Marketplace in Solvang will pledge 5% of total daily sales made between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program.

SYVTRP is a local nonprofit, founded in 1990 by Mary Ann Evans, which provides equine-assisted activities to children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and or other life challenges — regardless of their ability to pay.

Nonprofit board member Jillian Knight said the therapeutic riding program "had a rough couple of years with COVID" with fundraising, and invites members of the public to drop and shop tomorrow at New Frontiers as a way to support the cause.

Funds help the program to expand its reach in the community and stay staffed with Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International- certified instructors who each year provide over 300 students with ways to heal through horses.

The nonprofit provides a number of equine activities to partner organizations that include: individual and group therapeutic riding lessons to local children and adults with special needs; weekly therapeutic riding lessons to Solvang School’s special education students; special horsemanship class to Hidden Wing's membership; special education and at-risk classes to youth countywide; foster youth camp; United Way summer camp; and Vandenberg Space Force Base field days for special needs children.

New Frontiers Natural Marketplace is located at 1984 Old Mission Drive in Solvang.

For more information on the therapeutic riding program, visit www.syvtherapeuticriding.org

Santa Ynez Valley Lifetime Achievement honoree Alice Olla lets passion lead the way Alice Olla shares her zest for life with anyone willing to pick up their feet, reach for the stars, stretch their bodies and their minds.

Buellton school district partners with Santa Ynez High to rebuild band program Buellton Union School District is marching to the beat of a new band program at Jonata Middle School, which is to be rebuilt with partnership from Santa Ynez Valley High School.