Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance.

The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already left for their assigned census tracts in teams, armed with goodie bags to hand out and a cellphone app that makes the process more efficient.

“We had a good group this morning,” said Kimberlee Albers, Homeless Assistance Program manager for Santa Barbara County, who sat at one of the tables to await returning volunteers. “They’re all out counting now. I left to get coffee [for them], and when I got back they were gone.”

The volunteers left shortly after 5 a.m. for about four hours of searching out homeless individuals.

“We really have to have them all back by 9,” Albers said, adding teams will probably conduct 30 to 40 surveys in heavily populated areas.

If possible, volunteers will talk with the homeless they encounter to learn a little about their lives. Some don’t want to talk, so volunteers will briefly observe them and make notes about their activities.

Results of the survey, conducted by the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care in partnership with Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, will be used as documentation to support grant applications and to help government agencies allocate resources to where they’re needed most.

Countywide, about 400 people volunteered for this year’s count, Albers said.

“Our goal is 100% geographic coverage,” she noted, with the 25 census tracts for Santa Maria stretching from as far as Guadalupe and Casmalia on the west to a large, primarily agricultural area to the east that Albers referred to as “the vineyards.”

“I don’t think we’ll find many [homeless] out there, but we have to look,” she said, adding that shelters will also report the number of homeless they have under their roofs.

Albers said after volunteers finished their counts, members of the county’s homeless outreach teams would make another sweep of areas volunteers might not have felt comfortable venturing into, especially in the dark predawn hours when the homeless are easiest to locate.

Members of Fighting Back Santa Maria would also conduct a special count of transitional-age youths — 18- to 24-year-olds — Wednesday afternoon when those ages are most accessible.

Albers said the count has revealed an increase in the number of homeless since 2019.

“We do see a steady uptick, about a 9% increase,” she said, attributing part of that to the increasingly high cost of housing that’s pricing people out of their homes, including families, survivors of domestic violence, the disabled and seniors.

“If you’re on Social Security, you can no longer afford a room,” Albers said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., two volunteers returned to the Cultural Center after becoming separated from their third team member who was in a separate car.

Rosie Rojo and Michelle Heath needed their teammate’s cellphone number to reestablish contact, which Lucille Boss, the county encampment response coordinator, provided from the volunteer database.

Rojo, who works for the Santa Maria Community Development Department and has volunteered for the last five or six years, said her team surveyed about 13 homeless, including six or seven who were together as a group.

“The area we counted is close to the riverbed, and we found most of them live in the riverbed and come into town overnight,” Rojo said. “One of the gentlemen we spoke with said he lost everything in the recent rains. Everything got washed away.”

She said when her team asked the group how or why they became homeless, their response was “substance abuse — alcohol and drugs.”

Heath, who works for the Santa Maria IT Department, said she had joined the count for the first time at Rojo’s urging and got to conduct a one-on-one interview with one of the homeless people they encountered.

She said she found the process really interesting.

“I’ll definitely do it again,” Heath said.