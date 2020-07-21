Some personal care businesses can reopen outdoors in Santa Barbara County
Some personal care businesses can reopen outdoors in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated
Barbershops, hair and nail salons and massage businesses can get back to work in Santa Barbara County provided their services are offered outdoors and meet state requirements, the County Public Health Department announced Monday.

Piercing, tattoo and electrolysis services are still prohibited from reopening, even outdoors, Public Health Department officials said.

Business owners who want to reopen outdoors must complete the county’s RISE self-certification form, if they haven’t done so already, at https://recoverysbc.org/, where additional state and county guidelines can be found.

To reopen outdoors, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and massage businesses must provide their services in an area contiguous to the licensed establishments, can’t be enclosed on more than one side and can’t restrict air flow.

Such chemical hair services as permanents, straightening and coloring as well as shampooing and electrolysis may not be provided outdoors, according to state guidelines.

Licensees also should check local zoning and permitting rules that may apply to outdoor operations, Public Health Department officials said.

For general questions about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Public Health Department, contact the County Call Center at 833-688-5551 or visit www.publichealthsbc.org.

Concerned about COVID-19?

