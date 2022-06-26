From left are Kurt Ransohoff (Sansum Clinic), Kirsten McLaughlin (ceremony emcee), Yulun Wang (InTouch Health), Kathy Odell (Pioneer Award honoree), Matt Rowe (ceremony emcee), Savannah Hunt (student speaker), Michael Crandell (Entrepreneur of the Year honoree), Ron Werft (Cottage Health) and Charles Fenzi (SB Neighborhood Clinics).