Update 11:26 a.m. -  All lanes of Highway 1 are open at this time.

Update 10:37 a.m. - Cal-Trans District 5 issued an update to the closure of Highway 1, now listing a hard closure at the Main Gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

Update: 10:13 a.m. - According to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account, the southbound closure of Highway 1 is at Constellation Road.

All southbound lanes of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road are blocked due to a four vehicle collision near Vandenberg Village, according to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account.

One northbound lane is currently open at this time. 

Emergency personnel are on scene and assisting multiple patients. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

