Update 11:26 a.m. - All lanes of Highway 1 are open at this time.
Update (final): All roadways reopened.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 16, 2022
Update 10:37 a.m. - Cal-Trans District 5 issued an update to the closure of Highway 1, now listing a hard closure at the Main Gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Update #3: HARD CLOSURE southbound #Hwy1 at Main Gate.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 16, 2022
Update: 10:13 a.m. - According to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account, the southbound closure of Highway 1 is at Constellation Road.
Update #2: Southbound #hwy1 closure at Constellation Road. Caltrans crew in route with barricades.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 16, 2022
All southbound lanes of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road are blocked due to a four vehicle collision near Vandenberg Village, according to a message posted to the Cal-Trans District 5 Twitter account.
One northbound lane is currently open at this time.
Emergency personnel are on scene and assisting multiple patients. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
🚨ALL LANES BLOCKED🚨Northbound #Hwy1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road near #VandenbergVillage. Four vehicle traffic collision. Avoid area if possible.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 16, 2022