A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites lifted off into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning without a hitch at 11:15 a.m. The satellites joined the agency's space-based constellation comprised of broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in approximately 47 countries, more recently to Nigeria — the first African country to receive service.