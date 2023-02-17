A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites lifted off into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning without a hitch at 11:15 a.m.
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches into clear skies Friday morning
