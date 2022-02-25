A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning, sending 50 satellites into orbit for the Starlink internet constellation.

The rocket lifted into the clear blue sky from south base's Launch Complex-4 at 9:12 a.m., as announced by base officials ahead of the mission on Thursday afternoon.

Minutes after launch, the reusable first-stage booster separated from the rocket as designed, reentered Earth's atmosphere and touched down on the autonomous spaceport droneship — named "Of Course I Still Love You" — stationed in the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX.

A SpaceX webcast showed the rocket’s upper stage deploying the satellites a little over an hour after liftoff. The satellites will use their own thrusters to move into their operational orbits over a period of weeks.

The 50 Starlink internet satellites will join the existing constellation of Starlink satellites positioned at low Earth orbit in an effort to improve SpaceX's network and broadband signal interface for internet users around the world, the company said.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne-based SpaceX has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.