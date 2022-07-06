SpaceX on Sunday is slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 satellites into low Earth orbit that will ultimately become a part of a constellation providing broadband internet service to customers worldwide.

The launch is scheduled to take place any time between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. from the Space Launch Complex-4, according to Vandenberg SFB officials.

The company launched its fourth Starlink mission from Vandenberg SFB on May 13. This Sunday will mark SpaceX's fifth Starlink mission from the base.

The satellites will join a constellation that provides internet to more than 400,000 customers globally, according to a Federal Communications Commission filing in May.

A Starlink map on the company's website indicates service in most of the western U.S., and in parts of the Midwest and eastern seaboard; most of Europe; and parts of Australia and South America. Everywhere else in the world either shows "waitlist" or "coming soon", except for Iran, China and Russia.

Recently, on June 30, the FCC approved SpaceX's request to use Starlink receivers on vehicles, such as cars and boats.