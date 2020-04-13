'Spread positivity': Lompoc siblings use chalk art to raise spirits amid coronavirus pandemic

“They knew that some doctors pass by here and some medical assistants and nurses, so my son was like, ‘I want to do something to keep them positive and bring a smile to their face,’” Mora said. “I said, ‘OK, that’s fine.’ Then when I came outside and they showed me, I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting all this. I was just expecting it in front of our house.”

The artwork starts at the beginning of the sidewalk at the Fourth Street intersection and passes in front of at least a few residences. Among the messages displayed within the art are: “Stop the spread! We could do this!” and “We’re strong together, Lompoc!”

Jose said the siblings planned to take the art further down the sidewalk, “but we ran out of chalk.”

Delilah said she was immediately on board after hearing her brother’s pitch.

“He started drawing and then I got ideas, so I just starting drawing stuff, too,” she said.

Mora said Monday that the artwork had already gotten some rave reviews after its first weekend on display. She said that a doctor expressed joy upon seeing it, and some strangers have walked past and thanked the family for raising their spirits.