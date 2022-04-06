Paul Maurer Shows spring carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and carnival food concessions.

The event is separate from Lompoc's annual Flower Festival which is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association and slated for May 6 to 8.

Entrance to the spring carnival is free and open to the public, while ride tickets and wristbands for unlimited rides will be available for purchase.

Ride wristbands can be purchased for $30 from now until 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Office, 125 W. Walnut Ave., according to the event announcement. Wristbands also can be purchased for $40 on-site during the event.

Individual ride tickets are $1 each or 24 tickets for $20. Kiddie rides require three tickets, family rides cost four tickets, and special rides are five tickets.

The hours of operation are as follows: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, including cough, runny nose, fever and muscle pain, are asked to avoid entering the event. Hand washing and reasonable social contact measures are suggested by the event host.

The carnival is presented by traveling amusement company Paul Maurer Shows of Huntington Beach which produces and supports more than 90 events each year throughout the western United States, according to the company's website.

Ryon Park is located at 800 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.