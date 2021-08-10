Racing on the Central Coast may be dead unless something like a miracle happens to save Stadium 805, also known as Santa Maria Raceway.

On Monday, after meeting with partners and attorneys the night before, owner Nick Duggan announced on Facebook they were suspending operations indefinitely at Stadium 805.

Formerly known as the Santa Maria Speedway, the one-third-mile oval dirt track was opened in 1964, hosting everything from go-karts, dwarf cars and winged sprints to banged-up stock cars, Monster Trucks and motorcycles, and has been in virtually continuous operation until COVID-19 struck.

For at least 30 years, it has also served as a venue for live music concerts, along with festivals, special events and, most recently, Hispanic rodeos.

But complaints from residents of a refined neighborhood on the mesa above the track, alleged “inaccurate” information from San Luis Obispo County department heads — who later reversed their positions on regulations — fines levied at $12,500 a pop and, finally, a lawsuit filed by the residents above ultimately exhausted the Duggan family’s financial ability to fight the system.

“The ongoing efforts of the County of San Luis Obispo and the Costa Pacifica Estates Homeowners Association to shut down our facility, and the legal fees defending the actions, has made it financially impossible to continue operating this facility in the way it has operated for decades,” Duggan posted

“This is extremely frustrating as from the beginning we have made every effort to operate under the direct guidance from the County of San Luis Obispo,” he said.

David Castaneda, who has worked at the raceway for 18 years and is currently general manager of Stadium 805, said the decision has devastated the staff, some of whom have worked there for decades.

“Monday was really a rough day,” said Castaneda, who has worked for five different promoters there. “It’s so unfair.”

He added, “A lot of people are pissed at the [Costa Pacifica] neighborhood. But the fact of the matter is the county lured us into investing a significant amount of money into an existing business. … There’s no way we would have invested a significant amount of money if they had told us [the truth]. … We thought we were grandfathered in.”

View from Stadium 805

Duggan said before he purchased the venue in 2018, several county department heads and 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton visited the site for the express purpose of confirming allowed uses and determining what improvements he could and could not make under his existing permit.

Castaneda said county officials told them they could hold races, festivals, concerts and other special events without the need of additional permits, and he said the late 4th District Supervisor Paul Teixeira had told him the same thing years earlier.

“All previous promoters of the facility had operated under that same guidance and have held numerous non-racing events, including live music, for decades, and with the full knowledge of the County of San Luis Obispo and local law enforcement,” Duggan said.

Duggan purchased the property and began making improvements that included new grandstand and terrace seating, new bathrooms, improved safety fencing and other infrastructure projects.

He said those improvements drew positive reviews from the county and other entities interested in holding events there and were responsible for bringing back the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, which hadn’t raced there in more than 20 years.

“We had a great year in 2019,” said Castaneda, who said they had estimated it would take seven years to recoup their investment, but if succeeding years were as good as 2019, it would only take three years.

But after hosting events, residents of Costa Pacifica Estates complained about the noise, even though they agreed to the development’s covenants, conditions and restrictions, or CC&Rs, noting the racetrack was nearby and generated noise, Duggan said.

Unable to prevail on racing noise, the residents claimed the live music was “new” and not an approved use.

Castaneda said county officials then reversed their previous guidance and said Duggan would have to obtain a “6.56 entertainment license” to stage live music events, a process that involved conducting a number of studies.

In the midst of all this, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and the speedway was shut down for a year and a half until the state eased restrictions and it was allowed to reopen for full attendance.

The entertainment license was approved by the Board of Supervisors at a public hearing where the facility won public support as well as a positive staff report from the County Sheriff’s Department.

However, the permit was put on hold when the Costa Pacifica Estates Homeowners Association filed a lawsuit claiming the license was approved in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act because a full environmental impact report had not been prepared.

Castaneda noted CEQA sets out a number of exceptions to the need for an EIR, and Stadium 805 met two: It is an existing business and it has hosted the events in question for more than three years.

“But we still had to defend the lawsuit,” Castaneda said. “And we’d been closed for 18 months. That was 18 months with no revenue.”

He said estimates to fight the CEQA compliance lawsuit were $100,000 to $200,000, so they relinquished the entertainment license.

SLO County’s view

However, Erika Schuetze, San Luis Obispo County’s administrative services manager for IT and communications, disputed Duggan’s and Castaneda’s version of the events.

“Stadium 805/Santa Maria Speedway is permitted to hold racing events like it has for many years,” Schuetze said in an email. “The speedway does not have the necessary land use permits to hold music concerts or other temporary events at the property.

“When the county discovered that Mr. Duggan was holding music concerts without a permit, county staff worked closely with Mr. Duggan to obtain permits to allow concerts and rodeo events at the property,” she continued.

“In November 2020, Stadium 805 received a temporary commercial outdoor entertainment license (6.56) from the County of San Luis Obispo to hold six concerts.”

She said Duggan’s planning consultant in January asked the county to rescind the entertainment license, which it did.

“Despite the rescission of the license which would have allowed some ancillary music concerts to happen, Mr. Duggan chose to host additional music concerts and rodeo activities,” Schuetze said.

“This was clearly communicated with the operators and they knew that these types of events could not occur without a permit,” she continued. “When the county obtained a flyer [sic] about a music concert and bull riding event that was proposed for June 2021, the county issued a notice of violation warning Mr. Duggan that such activities were not permitted.”

Schuetze said the concert and bull riding event took place July 14, and the county issued Duggan an administrative citation. Another concert and rodeo event was held in July, and another administrative citation was issued July 21.

“Those citations have been appealed and an appeal hearing will be scheduled for later this year,” she said.

Compton, who was in a Board of Supervisors meeting until late in the day, did not respond to emailed questions as of press time.