Stakeholders unveil plan to build thriving spaceport at Vandenberg AFB, bolster local economy

Fifty-one years after Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, a group of Central Coast stakeholders on Wednesday unveiled what one of them described as another “landmark first step” they hope precedes a surge in space travel.
Representatives of REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition with a focus on the Central Coast, hosted a morning webinar with civic and business leaders to formally announce the signing of an agreement that aims to capitalize on the growing space industry by better positioning Vandenberg Air Force Base as a thriving spaceport of the future.
Melissa James, the president and CEO of REACH, referred to the agreement as landmark and suggested that recent developments in the “new space age” — such as missions to Mars, the growth in small satellite production, and a renewed interest in manned space travel — point to VAFB and its surrounding communities being uniquely positioned to benefit economically.
“Driven in large part by commercial enterprises, space is now a $425 billion industry that’s expected to grow to $3 trillion over the next three decades,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity and why REACH adopted building a thriving space enterprise as a core initiative in our 2030 plan.”
Joining REACH for Wednesday’s video conference were representatives of several partner organizations. Those included Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing at VAFB; Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA 24th District); State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-35th District); Chris Dombrowski, from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development; and Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong.
Unarmed missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base; anti-nuclear activists take issue with timing
The ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, was launched from the northern portion of VAFB at 12:21 a.m. It reportedly traveled more than 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
Josh Nesbit, the managing director of consulting firm Deloitte, and Josh Brost, vice president of business development at Relativity Space, also joined in.
“Vandenberg is space country, there’s no doubt about it,” Mastalir said. “And I think we’re at an inflection point.”
According to the phased proposal put together by REACH, the parties involved will aim to increase capabilities at VAFB and its Western Range by improving infrastructure to support additional launch types; building the regional ecosystem to support ancillary businesses, such as those specializing in space data and services; and creating capabilities for testing and evaluation in support of launches and those surrounding businesses.
To achieve those goals, the document points to needing targeted investment in regional and on-base infrastructure; support from key stakeholder groups; development of a skilled workforce by building a talent pipeline or relocating talent; and the creation of a commercial space zone.
The plan reflects the first part of a larger effort to re-imagine and transform the space industry in California.
Dombrowski said the Governor’s Office was fully on board with the outlined plan for VAFB.
“We are steadfast in our commitment to this region and this opportunity and vision of lasting economic prosperity that this partnership enables,” he said.
Similarly, Nesbit pledged his organization’s support of REACH’s efforts. He noted that Deloitte had already been working with REACH to develop a jobs plan with the goal of creating a local economic climate that is “vibrant, inclusive and future-oriented.”
He said the plan to enhance VAFB, and ultimately its entire region, “embodied the most California of qualities: Aspiration to reach a new horizon.”
“There is the critical issue of economic impact with the surrounding communities on the Central Coast,” he said. “A growing commercial space industry cannot exist without these cities and communities as a partner in the effort, and an inclusive plan is going to be critical.”
While other groups have previously made similar attempts to build regional economic growth by capitalizing on VAFB, multiple speakers Wednesday noted that this time was different. Mastalir pointed to an increased focus on space by the federal government, as well as an overall heightened public interest in the space industry.
An example of that former point, he said, can be seen in the Department of Defense’s June publication of the 2020 Defense Space Strategy, which outlines specific steps for the U.S. to build a comprehensive military advantage in space.
“That kind of strategic-level guidance has not always been in place,” he said. “It’s in place now with an exclamation point.”
For more on REACH and its efforts, visit reachcentralcoast.org.
20+ stories for 2020: Willis Jacobson Collection
2020 has been a busy year, and wow we are already in July?!? In this collection reporter Willis Jacobson chooses some of his top stories from 2020. Follow more of his work on LompocRecord.com, and sign up for a News+ membership to support the work of local journalists in your community.
After successfully advocating in 2019 to have Surf Beach kept open year-round, Lompoc city leaders have set their 2020 sights on increasing th…
Decades before the U.S. adopted a nationwide ban on the production and sales of alcoholic beverages 100 years ago, the Lompoc Valley went thro…
Yasmin Dawson, organizer of 2019 Lompoc community march, claims 10th annual Valley of Flowers Peace Prize
Not long after Army Spc. Marlon Brumfield was shot and killed while on leave in Lompoc last September, Yasmin Dawson arrived at the scene of t…
As a Los Angeles Lakers super-fan — and former season-ticket holder — over the past 40 years, Angela Sommer has experienced many highs and low…
When Lompoc voters fill out their ballots for this year’s primary election on March 3, they will be asked to make a decision that several city…
A Lompoc agency that provides mental health support services is inviting the community to its first-ever “Fight the Stigma Art Show,” which wi…
Installing fencing, hiring a private security firm, or even developing a volunteer citizen group to maintain the Santa Ynez Riverbed were amon…
After advocating for nearly a year to raise Lompoc’s sales tax in an effort to help boost revenue, Mayor Jenelle Osborne was in a celebratory …
Toilet paper for pizza: Lompoc businesses, organizations navigate new terrain amid coronavirus outbreak
As fears surrounding COVID-19 spiked in the U.S. last week, leading to widespread hoarding of toilet paper and other staples, David Goldy saw …
Not long after Lompoc Unified School District announced plans this past week to open a child care center for kids of first responders, some co…
'Doing the right thing': DenMat repurposes Lompoc lab to produce sanitizer, donates first batch to city's police department
Lompoc's police officers will have a bit of added protection as they continue to perform their duties amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, than…
For generations, Surf Beach has served a multitude of purposes for members of the Lompoc community. The coastline, which connects the Lompoc V…
When the COVID-19 pandemic caused an abrupt end to physical classes at schools last month, it also put into jeopardy many other school-related…
For Lompoc resident Theresa Ruiz and her extended family, this time of year is usually reserved for togetherness and celebration. April 24 mar…
When the coronavirus pandemic ended classroom instruction for kids in California, ride-hailing driver Kyle Carter and his two daughters starte…
As the owner of The Party Shop in Lompoc, John Keth spent part of Tuesday going over inventory and cleaning up the store between occasional in…
Although four decades have passed since Elizabeth Cosio dropped out of school to get married and raise her children, the Lompoc resident said …
Hundreds of Lompoc community members of various races and backgrounds joined together Tuesday in a powerful show of unity for a peaceful prote…
When Jose Diaz arrived at Maple High School, he was unmotivated and in serious danger of failing out of school altogether. "All the things I w…
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the final months of her senior year at Cabrillo High School, Rachel Carlos had plenty of experience …
As Karla Paniagua addressed her Lompoc High School classmates, the graduating senior acknowledged that the group had plenty of reasons to be s…
As Gloria Mantooth reflected on the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed last week when a Minneapolis police officer kne…
After wrapping up a school year unlike any other, officials at Lompoc Unified School District have turned their attention to what could be a d…
One of the most significant milestones in African American history was celebrated in Lompoc on Friday evening during an event that was histori…
When Lillian Street approached the microphone to address the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night, she acknowledged that what she was about to…
When Tayla Valencia began plotting out her campaign for this year’s Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest, the 18-year-old decided to place a h…
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.