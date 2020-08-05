You are the owner of this article.
Stakeholders unveil plan to build thriving spaceport at Vandenberg AFB, bolster local economy
Fifty-one years after Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, a group of Central Coast stakeholders on Wednesday unveiled what one of them described as another “landmark first step” they hope precedes a surge in space travel.

Representatives of REACH, a Regional Economic Action Coalition with a focus on the Central Coast, hosted a morning webinar with civic and business leaders to formally announce the signing of an agreement that aims to capitalize on the growing space industry by better positioning Vandenberg Air Force Base as a thriving spaceport of the future.

Melissa James, the president and CEO of REACH, referred to the agreement as landmark and suggested that recent developments in the “new space age” — such as missions to Mars, the growth in small satellite production, and a renewed interest in manned space travel — point to VAFB and its surrounding communities being uniquely positioned to benefit economically.

“Driven in large part by commercial enterprises, space is now a $425 billion industry that’s expected to grow to $3 trillion over the next three decades,” she said. “It’s a huge opportunity and why REACH adopted building a thriving space enterprise as a core initiative in our 2030 plan.”

Joining REACH for Wednesday’s video conference were representatives of several partner organizations. Those included Col. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the 30th Space Wing at VAFB; Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA 24th District); State Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-35th District); Chris Dombrowski, from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development; and Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong.

Josh Nesbit, the managing director of consulting firm Deloitte, and Josh Brost, vice president of business development at Relativity Space, also joined in.

“Vandenberg is space country, there’s no doubt about it,” Mastalir said. “And I think we’re at an inflection point.”

According to the phased proposal put together by REACH, the parties involved will aim to increase capabilities at VAFB and its Western Range by improving infrastructure to support additional launch types; building the regional ecosystem to support ancillary businesses, such as those specializing in space data and services; and creating capabilities for testing and evaluation in support of launches and those surrounding businesses.

To achieve those goals, the document points to needing targeted investment in regional and on-base infrastructure; support from key stakeholder groups; development of a skilled workforce by building a talent pipeline or relocating talent; and the creation of a commercial space zone.

The plan reflects the first part of a larger effort to re-imagine and transform the space industry in California.

Dombrowski said the Governor’s Office was fully on board with the outlined plan for VAFB.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to this region and this opportunity and vision of lasting economic prosperity that this partnership enables,” he said.

Similarly, Nesbit pledged his organization’s support of REACH’s efforts. He noted that Deloitte had already been working with REACH to develop a jobs plan with the goal of creating a local economic climate that is “vibrant, inclusive and future-oriented.”

He said the plan to enhance VAFB, and ultimately its entire region, “embodied the most California of qualities: Aspiration to reach a new horizon.”

“There is the critical issue of economic impact with the surrounding communities on the Central Coast,” he said. “A growing commercial space industry cannot exist without these cities and communities as a partner in the effort, and an inclusive plan is going to be critical.”

While other groups have previously made similar attempts to build regional economic growth by capitalizing on VAFB, multiple speakers Wednesday noted that this time was different. Mastalir pointed to an increased focus on space by the federal government, as well as an overall heightened public interest in the space industry.

An example of that former point, he said, can be seen in the Department of Defense’s June publication of the 2020 Defense Space Strategy, which outlines specific steps for the U.S. to build a comprehensive military advantage in space.

“That kind of strategic-level guidance has not always been in place,” he said. “It’s in place now with an exclamation point.”

For more on REACH and its efforts, visit reachcentralcoast.org.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

