SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Launch Complex 4 East in August under clear skies. Another Starlink satellite mission is slated for launch Thursday at 6:14 p.m., or Friday at 5:52 p.m. as a backup window.

 Contributed, SpaceX

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is slated to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 6:14 p.m. carrying a batch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

A backup instantaneous launch window from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) is also available for Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:52 p.m., SpaceX confirmed.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and five Starlink missions.

The Starlink payload will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in almost 40 countries.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

