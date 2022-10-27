The SpaceX Falcon 9 is slated to blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 6:14 p.m. carrying a batch of 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
A backup instantaneous launch window from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) is also available for Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:52 p.m., SpaceX confirmed.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and five Starlink missions.
The Starlink payload will join a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in almost 40 countries.
A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com.
Weeks after NASA's DART spacecraft slammed into an asteroid 6,835,083 miles from Earth, the agency confirmed the event successfully altered the celestial object's rate of orbit by approximately 32 minutes.