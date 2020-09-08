Los Padres National Forest now closed due to fire danger

The USDA Forest Service has temporarily closed eight Southern California national forests, including the Los Padres National Forest, as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental fire starts.
Restrictions to other national forests also have been implemented.
Forest Service officials cited the threat of unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit as reasons for immediate public safety restrictions.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Los Padres National Forest was closed to public access until further notice, joining Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest.
Additional restrictions include the closure of all developed campgrounds and day-use sites in California national forests. Use of ignition sources that include campfires and gas stoves also is prohibited.
“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously," said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. "Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire."
The Sierra National Forest Creek fire which began on Sep. 4, is an example of extreme fire behavior, according to Forest Service officials. The fire made a 15-mile run in a single day and burned 36,000 acres, prompting evacuations and life saving measures.
The California National Guard was called to evacuate more than 200 people from Wagner Mammoth Pool Campground and assess them for medical needs.
The Forest Service is asking the public for full cooperation during the critical fire threat, and to follow all closures and restrictions to ensure personal safety and the safety of firefighters.
“We are bringing every resource to bear nationally and internationally to fight these fires, but until conditions improve, and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely, the priority is always to protect the public and our firefighters," Moore said. "With these extreme conditions, these temporary actions will help us do both.”
Fire conditions will be re-evaluated on a daily basis.
For more information and updates, visit www.fs.usda.gov/r5
We have the perfect setting for fires: thousands of acres of wilderness with rugged terrain and few roads; rainy winter weather that allows grass and brush to grow, followed by months of hot, dry weather; prevailing winds as well as sundowner winds; and people, who are the cause of most fires.
The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning at Mammoth Pool Reservoir. At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries. Two campers refused rescue and stayed behind, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said, and there was no immediate word on their fates.
