Nearly all inmates at Lompoc FCI tested positive for coronavirus, most asymptomatic

Nearly all the inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, although most have shown no symptoms, which officials believe may have contributed to the rampant spread of the virus inside the facility.

The information was disclosed via testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday in which lawmakers pressed Bureau of Prisons officials, including Director Michael Carvajal and Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Allen, for answers about what measures staff has taken to contain the spread among inmates inside the Lompoc complex.

The prison complex, located five miles north of Lompoc, includes approximately 2,700 inmates in the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary and two satellite camps plus the Federal Correctional Institution, which houses more than 900 inmates.

Almost 1,000 inmates have been infected with the coronavirus at the Lompoc complex and four have died since the disease was detected inside the complex on March 31. The vast majority of infections were reported after the BOP instituted mass testing on May 4.

Inmate at Lompoc prison becomes fourth at facility to die from COVID-19 Daniel Lee Vadnais, 56, had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on May 2, according to the the Bureau of Prisons. He was pronounced dead Monday.

During the hearing Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein questioned Allen about the effectiveness of containment measures.