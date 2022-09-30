Newsom’s call now: Tracking California bills passed in the 2022 legislative session

After eight months, California’s legislative session came to a close on Sept. 1 with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers rushed to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock struck midnight on Aug. 31. For a select few measures, with urgency clauses that allow them to take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, the votes stretched into the wee hours the next day.
Not every contentious proposal made it through the gantlet: Bills to restrict bail costs, to allow legislative staff to unionize, and to preserve California’s concealed-carry gun limits all went down to defeat in the final hours. And a bill that would have allowed teenagers to get vaccines without parental permission was pulled without a vote.
Now Newsom has until Sept. 30 to either sign or veto the bills that did pass — and his choices will likely be more closely watched than ever as speculation builds about whether he is positioning himself to run for president.
Here are some of the interesting and consequential bills that CalMatters is tracking — bookmark this page and keep checking back as we update the fate of each:
Collection: Tracking California bills passed in the 2022 legislative session
Keeping Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
Boosting paid family leave
Limiting solitary confinement
Protecting transgender youth
Clearing criminal records
Cell fee to fund 988 crisis hotline
Water bill help for low-income Californians
Easier farmworker unionization
Build housing on strip malls: Two ways
Student housing versus CEQA
Abortion: Protection from prosecution
Funding abortion access
Abortion digital privacy
'Pink tax:' Gender-based price discrimination
Nursing home licensing reform
Burial option: Human composting
Tackling greenhouse gases
Setbacks for oil and gas wells
Interim goals for 100% clean energy
Strategies for carbon removal and capture
Kids’ privacy online
Courts compelling mentally ill people into treatment
Regulating fast food workers’ wages
Disciplinary action for COVID disinformation
Introducing rap lyrics at trial
Fewer remedial courses at community colleges
This article was republished with permission from CalMatters. You can read more of their coverage of California state government on CalMatters.org.