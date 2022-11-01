PG&E files first documents with NRC seeking process for relicensing Diablo Canyon

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Monday filed its first licensing action with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the company’s quest to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s twin reactors beyond 2024 and 2025, when their current licenses will expire.

PG&E asked the NRC to designate the appropriate licensing process to follow, since the company withdrew its license renewal application in 2018 based on state energy policies at the time and because the plant was becoming less profitable to operate.

The company reversed course on shuttering the plant this year after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration asked the federal government to allow the company to apply for some of the $6 billion in a fund established by the Biden administration to help nuclear plants in danger of closing to continue operating.

That request was approved earlier this year, even though Diablo Canyon doesn’t meet the initially established grant criteria.

In August, Newsom asked the Legislature to approve a $1.4 billion loan to PG&E to pay for deferred maintenance and help cover the expense of renewing its NRC operating licenses.

Legislators responded by passing Senate Bill 846, which extended the life of Diablo Canyon until 2030 and authorized the loan, but the bill also charged the California Public Utilities Commission with monitoring cost increases that might make the plant uneconomical to operate.

It also directed the CPUC to close the plant if its operations “prove to be economically disadvantageous, or even financially catastrophic, for California electricity consumers.”

Newsom wants to keep the plant operating to avoid embarrassing blackouts due to insufficient electricity generation as the state moves toward the governor’s goal of operating on 100% renewable energy by 2045.

But to continue operating Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors, PG&E must obtain NRC licenses for each one as well as approval from the U.S. Department of Energy and several state regulatory agencies.

Those agencies include the California State Lands Commission, the California Energy Commission, the California Coastal Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission.

If the company does receive operating licenses and all other required approvals, the plant’s operations will continue to be overseen and monitored by the NRC along with several other independent industry and external oversight entities, a PG&E spokeswoman said.

She said Monday’s request is aligned with new California energy policies that seek to improve statewide energy system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while additional renewable energy and carbon-free sources come online.

“This request to renew our licenses is another step to help California reliably achieve its bold decarbonization goals,” said Paula Gerfen, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for PG&E.

“We will help deliver on those goals while continuing to run one of the top-performing plants in the country,” Gerfen added.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant can generate 2,200 megawatts of baseline electricity, according to PG&E.

The plant currently provides approximately 17% of California’s zero-carbon electricity supply and 8.6% of the state’s total supply of electricity.