San Luis Obispo County expects to join state 'watch list' for COVID-19 metric violations
  • Updated
  • 0

San Luis Obispo County is likely to end up on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list due to elevated disease transmission rates that violate the state's threshold, county officials reported Tuesday.

Over the last 14 days, the county's transmission rate has increased to approximately 114 cases per 100,000 people, with the state requiring no more than 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. 

The 20 counties currently on the monitoring list, including Santa Barbara County, have been required to halt and even backtrack on reopenings over the past two weeks to lessen the spread of the virus.

“These numbers are a strong reminder that we are bringing COVID-19 home — from travel, from work, from outings — and we need take all the necessary precautions to ensure that SLO County can remain open and our health care system can continue to care for the sick," County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.  

San Luis Obispo County saw its second-highest daily case increase Tuesday with 43 new cases. Hospitalizations also increased slightly to 13, according to county COVID-19 data.

The majority of cases are transferred in person-to-person interactions and also occur among persons 18 to 29 years of age, according to the data, with transmission due to travel also rising recently, Shoresman said. 

“The people of SLO County can turn this around if we each do our part,” Borenstein said. “Wear face coverings in public, stay home when you’re sick, maintain a safe distance from others you don’t live with, practice good hygiene, and stay close to home. These simple things can help SLO County stay healthy and open.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

