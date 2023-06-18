Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that Santa Barbara County has been awarded a grant of $6 million to tackle homelessness in the region.

This grant aims to link individuals currently residing in encampments near dangerous state right-of-ways and heavily impacted waterways to crucial services and establish pathways to both interim and permanent housing, a county spokeswoman said Friday.

The grant is part of the Encampment Resolution Fund, an initiative from Newsom and the Legislature. Newsom’s administration has proposed providing $750 million to support 10,000 individuals living in precarious conditions on California's streets.

Santa Barbara County's selected sites include the Santa Maria riverbed, where collaboration with Caltrans and San Luis Obispo County will address homelessness among a transient population between the City of Santa Maria and more rural areas in San Luis Obispo County.

Additionally, the Santa Ynez riverbed in Lompoc and Solvang, which runs under a Caltrans right of way, presents an opportunity to address long-standing homelessness issues in this area, said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, the county public information officer.

Gerckens Buttitta said the grant also targets homeless encampments near creek systems leading to beaches in South Santa Barbara County, including Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria and unincorporated areas, where hazardous environmental impacts have been documented.

"The impacts of this year's storms demonstrated that unsheltered homelessness is always unsafe, unhealthy and must be addressed with urgency," said Lucille Boss, the county's encampment response coordinator. "This grant, a collaborative effort with San Luis Obispo County, Caltrans and cities throughout Santa Barbara County will link people currently in encampments with a pathway to interim and permanent housing."

The grant includes funding for a specialized outreach team projected to serve approximately 250 individuals. This team will provide in-field case management to encourage people to accept available and planned interim housing and permanent housing, said Gerckens Buttitta. The outreach will begin this summer, she said.

Interim housing projects and permanent housing projects near prioritized areas are already under development.

Gerckens Buttitta said outreach teams will link unsheltered persons to long-term supportive services to help ensure their retention in housing placements and connect them to services like mental health practitioners, certified substance use disorder specialists and community support programs.

This funding source does not include clean-up/removal or environmental rehabilitation/restoration. It is focused on housing and services to provide pathways from unsheltered homelessness to interim and permanent housing.

The grant application included letters of support from Caltrans, Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Senator Monique Limón, the County of San Luis Obispo and cities such as Santa Maria, Lompoc, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, Gerckens Buttitta said.