The public will encounter road closures on Friday along State Route 1 and 246 in Lompoc in celebration of the annual police cruise that will take place between 3 to 9 p.m., during the final Old Town Market event.
State Route 246 at Ocean Avenue will be closed from H Street to N Street, and State Route 1 along H Street will be closed from C Street to Walnut Avenue, Caltrans District 5 officials announced.
Signage notifying the public of the road closure will be posted.
Officials ask motorists to drive slowly in posted work zones.
