State Route 246 in Lompoc to close from Oct. 6 to 9 for resurfacing project
alert top story

State Route 246 in Lompoc to close from Oct. 6 to 9 for resurfacing project

Cal trans 5 Logo

A four-day closure of State Route 246 in Lompoc is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 9.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Caltrans

A four-day closure of State Route 246 in Lompoc is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 9, with the roadway closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. 

The grind and pave resurfacing operation, performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton, will affect State Route 246 from the separation with Highway 1, near North 12th Street, to Mission Gate Road.

Motorists headed west may detour onto Purisima Road to reach Lompoc while Buellton-bound motorists may detour onto Highway 1 “H” Street to Purisima Road, according to the Caltrans District 5 spokesman

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the ongoing roadwork.

Caltrans is asking motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For all Santa Barbara County traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

