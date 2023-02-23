State Route 154 is open in both directions between State Route 192 in Santa Barbara and State Route 246 near Santa Ynez after snow shut down the roughly 20-mile stretch Thursday afternoon.
Caltrans District 5 just hours after closing both east and west routes announced they are again accessible to travelers after maintenance teams used plows and a sander to clear the roadway of snow and also disperse sand on the roadway.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather statements for Santa Barbara County that includes a blizzard warning and multiple flood watches for the interior mountains, not limited to the Santa Ynez mountains.
Warnings and watches are in effect from 4 a.m. today through 4 p.m. Saturday.
Caltrans asks that motorists not pull over to look at the snow and to keep traffic flowing. Caltrans equipment and personnel are also in the area.
For road updates, visit roads.dot.ca.gov