The night before her scheduled July 22 surgery at Coastal Surgical Institute in Pismo Beach, Santa Maria resident Evelyn Alicea-Samaniego received shocking news — due to a contract dispute, the Dignity Health institute was no longer in her Anthem insurance network, and all costs would be coming out of her pocket.
After failing to reach agreements on care rates, Dignity Health and Anthem severed their contract on July 15, leaving thousands of California residents like Alicea-Samaniego unable to access coverage in an area where Dignity is often the only option.
While Anthem committed to advising all members about the terminated contract via mailed notices on July 16, some residents said they never received the notice and found out through other means.
"It came as a total shock to me," Alicea-Samaniego said, explaining that she found out via a notice from CalPERS. "I called in the morning and said, 'I have post-op appointments, physical therapy appointments.' Here I am driving over, and [I] don’t want to have stress going into surgery."
While she requested continuity of care through CalPERS, which covers her benefits and insurance as a state employee working at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, Alicea-Samaniego is unsure whether it will be approved, in which case she may be charged thousands of dollars for her surgery and aftercare.
According to CalPERS spokeswoman Megan White, approximately 14,000 enrolled members, which include state employees and employees of other public agencies like universities that contract with CalPERS, are impacted by the Dignity contract termination.
The agency has also published specific recommendations for enrolled members to request approval for out-of-network care or continuity of care in cases where patients began a course of treatment with Dignity prior to the termination date.
"By law, health contract terminations must provide for continuity of care. This means members with certain specified conditions will continue to be able to see their current providers in-network," White said, noting that this can apply to those who are pregnant or with a newborn, have chronic conditions or significant mental health issues, or who are undergoing treatment for a potentially terminal illness.
The effects of the contract termination are also being felt by employees with the city of Santa Maria, who receive benefits and services through CalPERS and many of whom are covered by Anthem.
According to Chief Deputy City Clerk Rhonda White, officials are working to keep their employees in the loop about the situation.
"Many of our over 500 full- and part-time employees are affected by this challenge. We are keeping these employees informed and look forward to a swift resolution," White said.
The situation does not just affect CalPERS members, but also certain residents covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
One retired Santa Maria resident, who declined to be named, said she is facing a nearly $300 out-of-pocket charge for a blood test at a Dignity location that she expected to be covered by her insurance.
After receiving bills from Dignity and struggling to find out why her Medicare was only covering a portion of the cost, she learned through the news on July 27 that Dignity and Anthem were "on the outs." She too never received a mailed notice from Anthem.
"I'm retired and living on Social Security" she said, explaining that even a few hundred dollars is an economic burden. "Between these two entities, I'm sandwiched in the middle. I went to the hospital in good faith and had these tests done."
According to Dignity Health officials, approximately 1 million individuals have lost in-network care at their locations because of the terminated contract. The provider remains in active discussion with Anthem in hopes of reaching a new agreement.
In Alicea-Samaniego's view, there's no time to lose, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage and many residents are at risk of not receiving the care they need.
Residents in Santa Maria have an approximate 40-minute drive between them and the nearest non-Dignity hospital, with the closest options in either direction being Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
"It’s gonna affect a lot of people. In this time when we have the delta variant coming down on us, what people don’t want to do is have to drive far away," said Alicea-Samaniego.
Anthem reminds members that emergency medical services are always considered a covered benefit and therefore do not require pre-authorization.
