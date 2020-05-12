'Step forward': Lompoc small business owners embracing return to work

As the owner of The Party Shop in Lompoc, John Keth spent part of Tuesday going over inventory and cleaning up the store between occasional interactions with customers.

Although those tasks weren't particularly thrilling and business wasn't exactly booming — evidenced by lengthy periods without visitors — Keth acknowledged he was excited to be back at the store he has run with his wife, Kim, for the past 15 years.

“I don’t know if I see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said, "but at least it’s a step forward and we’re seeing some type of positive generation of funds.”

He wasn’t the only Lompoc business owner to feel that way.

When state and Santa Barbara County public health officials issued stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the move effectively shuttered many businesses considered to be nonessential. Thanks to some of those restrictions being relaxed Friday, many retailers have spent the past several days reopening their shops and preparing for what could be a critical return to business.

“We’re hoping to make enough to cover rent,” said Keth, whose only employee is his adult daughter. “The rent is still due on the 1st every month. It’s been slow, but it’s been a positive attitude from everyone that’s come in here.”

Under the new guidelines approved by state public health officials, several types of businesses were approved to reopen for curbside pickup with appropriate safety measures in place. Those businesses include antique stores, bookstores, clothing stores, florists, home and furnishing stores, jewelry stores, music stores, shoe stores, sporting goods stores and toy stores.