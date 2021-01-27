Storm blows into northern Santa Barbara County with high winds, moderate rain

The biggest storm so far this season blew into the Central Coast late Tuesday night, starting with southerly winds gusting as high as 50 mph followed by moderate rainfall that varied from a half an inch to nearly 3 inches across northern Santa Barbara County.

Lompoc led the North County communities with 2.73 inches by 3 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Solvang with 2.08 inches, Guadalupe with 1.52, Buellton with 1.50, Santa Ynez with 1.37, Los Alamos with 1.06, Los Olivos with 0.88 and Santa Maria with 0.73 of an inch. No rainfall had been recorded in Cuyama.

Very few storm-related problems were reported by Wednesday afternoon.

“Nice and quiet so far,” said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol said a downed tree briefly blocked one lane of Highway 101.

“We had a couple of collisions today, but nothing far from normal,” Officer Benjamin Smith of the Santa Maria Area CHP Office said Wednesday afternoon. “We had a tree down … blocking the southbound slow lane south of Los Alamos. But Caltrans was right on it. They cleared it in about 20 minutes.”