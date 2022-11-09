As forecast, a three-day storm that rolled into the Central Coast this week dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on most areas, but less than an inch was recorded in some areas and more than 3 inches fell in one location.
A short period of rain Monday morning gave a prelude to the heavy rain that rolled in Tuesday morning, faded away that evening, then returned with short heavy bursts Wednesday morning.
Although numerous fender-bender accidents were reported, there were no reports of significant debris flows or flooding, although gutters and low areas of roadways were filled with water in cities and towns.
Despite southerly gale-force winds that battered some areas, there were no reports of trees down into homes or blocking roadways.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s real-time rainfall table, the least amount of rainfall in the North County was recorded at the Sisquoc Fire Station, where just 0.66 of an inch was reported, which is equal to 12% of its average annual precipitation.
The most rainfall was recorded on San Marcos Pass, where 3.20 inches reportedly fell during the three day storm, which equals 11% of the average annual total for that location.
While the storm brought much-needed moisture to the drought-parched county and reduced the risk of wildfires, most of the rain soaked into the ground and provided little or no runoff into the area’s reservoirs.
The Public Works Department’s reservoir summary as of 8 a.m. Wednesday showed Cachuma Lake holding 61,309 acre-feet, or 31.8% of its capacity.
Gibraltar Reservoir was standing at 945 acre-feet, or 20.1% of its capacity, and Twitchell Reservoir is still so low it can’t be measured.
North County rainfall totals from the three-day storm included 1.45 inches in Buellton and at Cachuma Lake, 0.95 of an inch in Casmalia, 0.89 of an inch at Cuyama Fire Station, 2.22 inches on Figueroa Mountain, 0.74 of an inch in Guadalupe and 1.18 inches in Happy Canyon.
Other North County totals included 0.86 of an inch on Harris Grade, 1.58 inches at Las Cruces, 1 inch at Lompoc City Hall, 1.39 inches at Los Alamos Fire Station, 1.45 inches in Foxen Canyon at Los Olivos, 1 inch in Orcutt, 2.36 inches on Refugio Pass, 0.68 of an inch at Santa Maria Public Works Department and 0.76 of an inch at the county buildings in Santa Maria.
Additional North County totals included 1.33 inches at Santa Ynez Fire Station, 1.37 inches at Solvang’s water treatment plant, 0.69 of an inch at Surf and 1.14 inches at Twitchell Reservoir.
Forecasters said light rain or drizzle might wet down the North County around Nov. 15, it appears the rest of the month will be dry.