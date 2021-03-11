Storm moving out of northern Santa Barbara County but scattered showers may remain

A cold front that brought sporadic heavy rain, thunder, hail and snow to northern Santa Barbara County drifted out of the area overnight, but forecasters said a slight chance for scattered showers will remain through Friday afternoon.

“There may be enough instability in the atmosphere to produce rain showers in the inland areas on Friday afternoon,” John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said in his forecast Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard are calling for partly to mostly clear skies through Sunday morning, although 8 to 18 mph northwesterly winds and the rain-soaked ground are predicted to bring patchy overnight and early morning fog to the inland valleys.

Their forecast also includes another slight chance of rain Sunday night until about 10 a.m. Monday, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday nights with mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest storm dropped around three-quarters of an inch of rain on most North County areas, although nearly an inch and a half of precipitation had fallen on San Marcos Pass as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the County Public Works Department.