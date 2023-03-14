Strauss Wind Energy project in Lompoc set to go 'live' by summer

Ninety-five megawatts of electricity generated by 27 spinning wind turbine blades — reportedly enough to power 44,000 residential homes — will go live once the switch is hit on the Strauss Wind Energy Project in Lompoc.

The $150 million clean energy project, which began in 2001 as the Lompoc Wind Project until its purchase by developer Baywa r.e. in 2016, initially sought to erect 29 wind turbine generators on a 2,970-acre energy farm located at the south end of town along the ridgetops near the end of San Miguelito Road.

However, due to geography and soil issues, the global renewable energy developer recently scaled back the project to 27 turbines, according to Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Senior Planner Rey Harmon, who said further details on that decision were unavailable.

Attempts to reach a representative with Baywa have been unsuccessful.

As of March 7, 25 turbines had been erected, according to Harmon, with two more to be constructed. Each stands at 492 feet in height.

Harmon noted that progress on the project was slowed and missed its goal to go operational by Q1 of 2023.

Chief among those reasons for delay, she said, was weather that hampered construction efforts, and a stop work order issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that limits the amount of work that can be done until erosion and terra stabilization is achieved, a process also slowed by rain.

"They have some County conditions they also have to be in compliance with," Harmon said of the list of 103 conditions that include environmental mitigation. "But most of those we have knocked off the list."

In April 2021 California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued BayWa r.e. a permit under the California Endangered Species Act, authorizing removal of approximately 23 acres of the almost 232 acres that serve as a home to the endangered Gaviota tarplant, an annual plant in the sunflower family that features a disc-like, yellow flower.

The project site is a habitat for over 98% of the known population of the Gaviota tarplant, according to reports. The state permit required BayWa r.e. to restore no less than 23 acres of the species off-site.

While Harmon could not provide an update on the tarplant, she said remaining conditions set forth by the County similarly relate to restoration. Those include the planting of native oaks, grassland, and some wetland vegetation.

"They also just recently submitted their Eagle IPT permit to US Fish and Wildlife Services," Harmon added, referring to a federally-issued permit authorizing the "taking, possession, and transportation" of bald eagles or golden eagles. The permit is issued by the Secretary of the Interior who authorizes certain otherwise prohibited, but unavoidable, activities for the protection of wildlife.

Harmon said while many federal, state and county conditions do overlap, there is minimal communication between the agencies except for consultation with those necessary to clear a condition on the county side.

"We're mostly focused on our own list of conditions," she said.

In addition to turbines, the wind energy project features an on-site electrical substation, a switchyard near Highway 1 and transmission lines from the substation to the switchyard.

The project is estimated to go operational sometime between April 1 and June 30, Harmon said.