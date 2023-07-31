Strawberries remained Santa Barbara County's top crop in 2022 and cauliflower climbed to No. 2, leaving wine grapes again at No. 3 for a second consecutive year, according to the 2022 Agricultural Crop Production Report.

The statistical crop report, released by County Agricultural Commissioner Jose Chang on July 26, summarizes production numbers for the Santa Barbara County agricultural industry and includes acreage and gross value. It does not take into account costs associated with labor, planting, irrigation, and distribution, among other production activities.

"This year’s crop production report highlights the work and many years of service Cathy Fisher provided as Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures Director," said Chang. "Her commitment to customer service and collaboration is one to be commended."

Chang assumed the duties of commissioner from Fisher in January upon her retirement after 12 years of service.

The 20-page crop report assigns a gross value of $1.9 billion to Santa Barbara County's agriculture industry, representing a $10,347,000 increase in gross production since 2021, or 5% in overall growth. The industry is considered Santa Barbara County’s largest economic driver.

Strawberries saw a $10,437,000 increase in value from 2021, to $810,923,000 in gross value. The report states that the boost is due to an increase in crop acreage and yield.

Cauliflower pushed through as second most valuable crop in the county at $96,657,000, marking a $16,358,000 increase since 2022.

According to the report, cauliflower's climb from fourth place in 2021 — over broccoli — is due to a rise in popularity of riced cauliflower and cauliflower products and its newfound demand since the pandemic, making it the top vegetable crop for 2022.

"The weather remained ideal during the growing season and growers reported good prices and crop volume with good size and color," the report states.

Wine grapes follow closely at No. 3 crop, producing $96,334,000 despite a slight dip of 8% since last year.

A third-place ranking reflects positive growth for wine grapes, however, given the crop's notable decline in 2020 when it fell from the county's top-four ranks to No. 5 for the first time since 1995, before climbing back to No. 3 in 2021.

According to the crop report, the 2022 harvest was a lighter grape yield but higher value than previous years.

"Good weather during the growing season with less heat waves at the end of the season helped increase the quality of the grapes," the report states.

The No. 4 spot belongs to nursery products, which saw a decrease of 20%, for a total value of $95,318,000.

The category fell from its No. 2 spot in 2021 when it ranked below strawberries and above wine grape production numbers. The change is reportedly due to an increase in production costs that led to higher prices across various commodities.

Included in the category are potted nursery products, foliage, herbaceous perennials, ground covers, turf, bulbs, bedding plants, vegetable transplants, fruit trees and vines, palms, poinsettia, and woody ornamentals.

Flower growers in the category point to "a continuation of past issues including labor shortages and foreign competition," for its downgrade in ranking as well as alternative uses for greenhouses and cannabis displacement.