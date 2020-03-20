Strawberry Festival, other April events canceled at Fairpark; part-time employees laid off

Three maintenance employees will continue to work on solitary projects around the 35-acre Fairpark.

"We've been trying to balance personal safety for staff members with continuing to provide service to the community," Persons said. "The part-time staff that works our many events is extremely dedicated and hardworking, and it is heartbreaking to have to tell them we won't have any work for them until the prohibition against gatherings has been lifted."

Individuals and businesses that reserved booth space at the Strawberry Festival will have their rental fees credited toward their Santa Barbara County Fair spaces.

Additionally, promoters of other events that had been scheduled in April have been rescheduled to later dates, Cone said.

March events at the Fairpark were canceled prior to April's cancellations, marking 60 days without events at the facility, Persons said.

Preparations for the Santa Barbara County Fair, held from July 15 through 19, are still underway, however, as well as planning for all May events, Cone said.

