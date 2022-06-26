Having just mailed out my quarterly tax payment and still aching from the recent surgery, I sat there, upside down in the dentist chair, intently tracking the newly arrived dark dots darting across my left eye's field of vision, listening to the dentist explain how the filling in tooth No. 14 had cracked apart and fragments of it had lodged into my gum and needed to be drilled out because they had burrowed so far in that they were pushing on the nerve.

And I thought — aren’t I lucky to get to experience all these different aspects of life? It was either that or collapse under the strain of worry (i.e., finances) and I decided stressing out is no way to live.

The findings from a recent study conducted at three of the nation’s top research institutes and published this week in "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences" would certainly stand in support of such a claim.

In a study of 6,000 adults over the age of 50, scientists, while acknowledging that aging is associated with general changes (deterioration) in the immune system, sought to identify the factors that account for drastic health differences between same-age adults. They found that even after controlling for education, income, race, ethnicity, smoking and obesity, stress — as measured by responses to a questionnaire — is the single-biggest contributor to poor health and declining vigor in the immune system.

Stress is very strongly positively correlated with a higher percentage of old “worn-out” white blood cells and a lower percentage of young, disease-fighting T-cells.

I should note here that I’m always a little wary as to the precision and reliability of studies based on responses to surveys, for it calls into question how aware of, and honest with, ourselves we are and can be. But since there have been many other studies correlating stress and health (I’m guessing thousands, but I’ve not been able to verify an actual number), I’m confident with proceeding with this discussion — and where I think it is heading (though, I always try to remain heedful of Bruce Lee’s warning to not start from a conclusion).

In addition to the effects on white blood cells and immune function, stress can be a cause of headaches, chest pain, upset stomach, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, muscle tension, fatigue, change in sex drive, depression and anxiety, and often leads to eating disorders, anger outbursts, social withdrawal, lethargy, and the use and misuse of drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

Besides the health data, here’s also the matter of well-being, which I take to mean as something a little different than health or being healthy. All the little things that make life so sweet, fascinating, precious, fun, engaging, creative, enjoyable, and that evoke gratitude and arouse appreciation are (all) diminished — by stress.

So, I guess the message here is just to remind ourselves not to get so worked up and take things so seriously, or see things as so dire, even though I know it’s not something to which we can so easily “just say no,” especially when society teaches and continually urges us to freak out — over money, work, bills, responsibilities, uncertainty, love, marriage, children, war, technology, the environment … and yes, health.

It’s a message meant for me, aimed at myself, because how could it possibly pertain to those who actually are in dire situations, such as people being bombed and shot at in their towns and villages, refugees in flight, or people on the streets struggling to just survive?

It's about the stress of modern living, with a nod to the living part; a reminder that we’re here for such a brief time, so let’s not waste it worrying about things that cause us grief, dwelling on things that unsettle or disturb us, or that keep us from present-moment living.

It’s a call to live, is all, and a reminder that: Stressing out is no way to live.

That is my mantra for the week.

