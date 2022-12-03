Thursday's Dec. 1 cold front produced 0.12 of an inch of much-needed rain at the Santa Ynez Airport, while 0.24 of an inch was reported at Santa Maria Public Airport. Vandenberg Space Force Base recorded 0.51 of an inch.
Another, stronger storm, is forecast to produce between 1 and 2 inches of precious rain on Saturday into Sunday.
An intense 534 decameter upper-level low-pressure system off the Northern California coastline will move southward toward the Central Coast Saturday into Sunday. Two cold fronts associated with this storm will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) southerly winds and moderate to heavy rain on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Most numerical forecast models indicate between one to two inches of rainfall throughout Santa Barbara County, with up to four inches along the southerly-facing mountain slopes due to orographic enhancement.
Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the high-50s at the beaches, the low-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and mid-60s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) on Saturday.
Rain will turn to scattered showers late Sunday morning, ending by Sunday afternoon.
The winds will decrease to gentle levels, and temperatures will remain mild on Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
On Monday morning, the winds will increase out of the northeast (offshore). These offshore winds will produce clearing skies throughout the day on Monday.
A cold front will move through the Central Coast on Tuesday with increasing mid to high-level clouds and a chance of rain showers. In the wake of the cold front, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures, and the marine layer with pockets of fog and mist will return to the coastal regions on Tuesday night and persist along the coastline through Friday.
An unsettled weather pattern with a chance of rain is expected to return on Dec. 13-14.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/61 45/60 42/59 39/58 37/58 39/57 40/58 39/57
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
40/64 40/63 36/64 34/62 32/63 31/63 32/60 35/61
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/61 45/61 43/60 41/59 38/59 38/58 41/57 42/59
Seawater Temperatures
A strong northerly flowing current combined with less upwelling has brought a warmer body of seawater to the Central Coast. Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 59 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday’s 5- to 7-foot southerly (180-degree, deep-water) seas (with a 3- to 5-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday morning, becoming a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) will develop along our coastline on Monday afternoon into Tuesday, decreasing to 3- to 5-feet with the same period on Wednesday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Dec. 3):
1856 - A severe blizzard began to rage across Iowa and Kansas. It produced as much as 16 inches of snow in Iowa. (David Ludlum)
1926 - Yuma, AZ, was soaked with 1.10 inch of rain, and by the 10th of the month had received 4.43 inches, making it the wettest December of record. The average annual rainfall for Yuma is 3.38 inches. (3rd-10th)
1987 - Stormy weather in the northwestern U.S. finally began to abate, but not before Gold Beach, OR was drenched with 7.94 inches of rain in 24 hours. (Storm Data)
2014 - Rocky Butte and the Walter Ranch above Cambria reported the greatest 24-hour rainfall totals at 1.50 and 1.40 inches. The lowest amounts of rain occurred in the Los Osos/Morro Bay area which reported less than a half an inch of rain. In Santa Barbara County, Michael reported 2.68 inches of rain at the Hollister Ranch. Along with the rain, southeasterly wind gusts reached 51 mph at the Diablo Canyon meteorological tower.
2019- Since last Tuesday, the Big Sur remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS) has recorded 11.72 inches of rain with nearly 7 inches of precipitation reported on Monday.