In the 25 years I’ve been writing this column, I’ve never once missed a deadline. In fact, almost everything I do and get paid for is deadline-driven. So, how is it that I can be accustomed to, comfortable with and capable of functioning within time constraints, and yet, never manage to get around to Christmas shopping in a timely manner?

I can think of at least one longtime work associate, and even members of my own family, who see it as my chosen ritual and think that my actions indicate a preference for the last-minute frenzy of bopping around town, cooking or baking something up in my kitchen, or scouring the internet looking for gifts. But I don’t, really. And what’s worse is the gifts I do buy in the waning hours almost always feel like they fall short.

Maybe it’s because I have unrealistic expectations of finding the perfect gift that will be so cherished and appreciated it will forever seal the bond of deep connection, understanding and affection between the giver and receiver.

Maybe it’s my way of protesting the commercialization of Christmas; objecting to the idea that we have an obligation to select some arbitrary gift which, if we were not running out of time and mailing days before the 24th or 25th, we would otherwise never think to buy for that person. Whether we care to acknowledge it or not, and at the risk of sounding Scrooge-like, it is an obligation — for when else would we feel compelled to send a gift to an out-of-state great-niece or nephew, or hand one to the delivery driver, the landscaper or a colleague? Likely, only on birthdays, weddings, graduations or one of the other few popular gift-giving holidays; occasions where the regard you hold for a person is demonstrated and measured not necessarily by what you give but that you spend.

I know that’s a jaded, narrow way of looking at it, and I know, too, that you don’t have to spend money to let someone know you care (a simple but heartfelt letter comes to mind), but still, there are these lists of names — of people we feel we “have to,” or want to, get a gift for. And what are those lists but a way of charting our orbits, identifying the closeness of our relationships, which in turn helps determine the budget of each person’s gift. The closer the relationship, the higher the allotment. (Or, perhaps there is a cooperative agreement between you, such that gifts become immaterial and unnecessary.)

The people who are much better at it than me say: The key to good gift-giving is simply paying attention, because if it’s someone near and dear to you, who you spend any amount of time with at all, then at some point during the course of the year, they will leave clues of things they like, want or need.

Luckily, there is one whose clues I did catch, so there is at least one gift I’m excited about. Now, it’s time to get to the rest.

I’m not worried about it, though; the people on my list are not moved by material offerings, other than to the extent that it says, "I’m thinking of you and you matter to me." Each, I know, would be more than willing to release me, as I would them, from any stress that the sense of obligation might carry with it.

The way I see it, if I have not managed to make it clear throughout the year that I hold genuine regard and affection for someone, then no arbitrary gift is going to change that.

And so, to all the people on my list, to my friends, family and associates, and to everyone reading these words, I send my warmest wishes, season’s greetings and sincere gratitude — for the gift of having you in my life.

