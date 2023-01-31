Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA's annual campaign kicks off with a goal to raise $180,000 to help with placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs that include child care and fitness programming.

“Every dollar donated to the Y stays local, and has a positive impact on the people of our community,” said Jeanmarie Harty, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA board member. Harty was named campaign chair, ensuring the fundraising goal is met.

Each year the YMCA provides financial assistance and program subsidy to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.

As the demand for services and programs increases, YMCA Executive Director Kathryn Thompson said fundraising is critical to helping support those in need.

“We’re here for good,” said Thompson. “The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA is filling the gaps in community services in the valley and our annual campaign is how we make that happen."

The annual campaign kickoff event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. in-person at the YMCA.

Donations to the YMCA can be made at the Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, or by calling 805-686-2037.

For more information, visit channel.recliquecore.com/donate/.