The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Feb. 2 to drum up funding to subsidize programs and provide financial assistance for families and individuals in need.
Some programs that will benefit include child care, camp, sports and after-school programs, as well as fitness programming for all ages.
The organization has set a fundraising of $185,000 this year, according to YMCA Executive Director Tommy Speidel, noting that the demand for services has increased.
“Being ‘for all’ is what defines the YMCA,” Speidel said. “We’ve seen that take on a whole new meaning during the pandemic. We are not only helping people who want to come to the Y; we’re also helping people in the community, and we want to reach even further.”
In addition, YMCA board member Jeff Sgobba has been selected as this year's campaign chair to ensure the fundraising goal is met.
“Every dollar donated to the Y stays local and has a positive impact on the people of our community,” Sgobba noted.
Donations to the YMCA can be made at the Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, or by calling 805-686-2037.
For more information on the annual campaign, visit channel.recliquecore.com/donate.
