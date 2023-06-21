Solvang's annual Summer Music in the Park Series returns weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by local musicians.

The Rincons will kick off the series Wednesday playing rock and pop tunes — with a twist of surfing vibes.

The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.

Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.

The 2023 Wednesday concert lineup is as follows:

June 28: Free Radicals Band, a 5-piece band playing rock and blues covers and originals

July 5: Tony Buck & Cadillac Angels, an original style of Americana and roots rock

July 12: Chicken Bone Slim & the Biscuits, a mix of blues with west coast swing, rockabilly and roots rock

July 19: Soul Kool R&B, a combination of blues, Latin, country, old school and soul

July 26: Tex Pistols, features country, rock and roll, Southern rock and blues

Aug. 2: Unfinished Business — iconic hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s

Aug. 9: Nataly Lola & Ghost Monster — feel good alternative R&B

Aug. 16: Dirty Cello — exciting style of string music inspiring audiences to swing, sway and dance

Aug. 23: Sean Wiggins & IOne gOat — originals and covers including music from Janis Joplin, Adel, Guns 'N Roses, Aretha Franklin and Garth Brooks

Aug. 30: Falcon Heavy — classic rock band with a unique play list

Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.

Solvang Park is located at 1630 Mission Drive.

