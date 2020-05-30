Summit looks at creating prosperity in local region; broadband ring serving three counties

A two-day online forum Thursday and Friday gave residents, business and government leaders a look at what’s needed and what resources are available to bring economic prosperity to a broad region as part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

The Rural Community Prosperity Summit, hosted by Hancock College and the nonprofit EconAlliance, was designed to foster hope and opportunity, asset building, and wealth creation in communities inside the region consisting of northern Santa Barbara County, southern San Luis Obispo County and western Kern County.

In addition to a main session Thursday, the summit included breakout sessions on specific topics both days, and two of those focused on enhancing regional broadband service and economic and workforce development, issues that are closely tied together.

High-speed internet

Chris Chirgwin, CEO of Lanspeed and chairman of the Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast — North, said the COVID-19 response has created a greater reliance on high-speed internet access, noting that U.S. internet traffic has increased 40% since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

“[Broadband has] become a critical part of our infrastructure, and we need to deliver that to all of our constituents in the Central Coast Community,” he said.

Bill Simmons, executive director of the consortium, agreed: “Broadband is the fourth utility.”

Chirgwin explained the consortium’s concept of creating a North County fiber optic ring that will provide high-speed internet access to areas like the Cuyama Valley, which essentially has none for residents, and pockets with no or limited options, like Los Alamos and the Santa Ynez Valley.