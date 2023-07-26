SYV Botanic Garden film series kicks off Saturday
The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and IRL Arts Foundation have teamed up to present the inaugural film series, “Summer Saturday Movie Nights,” that kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m.
The film lineup features a carefully curated selection of documentaries that sheds light on the challenges and triumphs within our food system.
“Community-driven events that inspire and educate are the primary focus of IRL Arts Foundation, so we are so excited to team up with the SYV Botanic Garden on these movie nights,” said Katie Smith-Adair, co-founder of the IRL Arts Foundation. “These films all offer the chance for viewers to get a greater understanding of our food systems and to hear the stories of the people who are fighting for sustainable solutions to the problems we face."
For three weeks, a different film will be featured addressing topics of sustainability in agriculture, food use, and consumption — all while helping to raise funds for both local nonprofits and event hosts.
“This type of event series is exactly the sort of community participation that helps the Garden thrive,” said Puck Erickson-Lohnas, SYV Botanic Garden board member. “The Garden exists to be a source of inspiration and education, helping visitors cultivate an appreciation for and a connection to the natural world, and these remarkable films are a perfect match for our mission.”
Film screenings will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26, at 151 Sycamore Dr., in Buellton.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased for all three screenings online at losalamosflea.com/screenings. The price includes a one-hour wine tasting and reception and an opportunity to learn more about the botanic garden’s mission and programs.
Picnic boxes from Solvang’s Clean Slate Wine Bar and wines by the bottle from Final Girl Wines are also available for advanced additional purchase.
Bethania networking fair debuts Saturday
Bethania Lutheran Church is hosting a community networking fair on Saturday, July 29 that is geared toward helping members of the community overcome food insecurity.
The event will be attended by job recruiters, Chumash Casino Resort and Pipefitters Union, finance experts Montecito Bank and Trust, as well as Hancock College and the county social services department, which will offer guidance and access to resources.
A no-cost dinner, provided by chef Rick Ineman, will be served from 5:30-6:15 p.m., followed by informational presentations beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Cost-free child care will be provided to guests.
The church is seeking volunteers to assist with the event, be it Spanish translation for guests, clean up or set up duties, food preparation, or providing child care services during the event.
Those interested in helping can contact Linda Marzullo at: vikingpressprint@verizon.net, 805-688-5219, or Dave Wong at: dave.wongx@gmail.com, 408-505-3385
Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd., Solvang.
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG wellness program
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 29 to Nov. 16.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in an instructor-led class each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:35-11:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Darin McClelland, wellness director at 805 686-2037 ex: 3133 or email Darin.McClelland@ciymca.org for more information.
Lompoc Library to host children's author, illustrator
Children's book author and illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky — creator of the New York Times best seller Women in Science — will visit the Lompoc Public Library on Saturday, July 29, to read from her book, "What's Inside a Flower? And Other Questions About Science and Nature."
The non-fiction picture book is part of a series that is said to nurture the curiosity of young science enthusiasts about the natural world.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 2 p.m. in the library's Grossman Gallery.
The first 20 people to register for the event will receive a free hardcover copy of Ignotofsky's book while supplies last.
Registration is required to receive a free book and can be completed on the library's website at www.cityoflompoc.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5297/368
For more information about the author, visit rachelignotofskydesign.com.