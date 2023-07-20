The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation recently awarded an additional $10,000 to the Solvang Senior Center’s capital campaign for a new facility, bringing the total grant amount to $110,000.

The $110,000 contribution to be awarded over five years to the senior center will be added to the $1.3 million already committed toward the $3 million needed to design and construct a new facility to serve area seniors.

The new 4,800 square-foot building scheduled to break ground in Fall 2023 will include flexible meeting and activity rooms, a commercial kitchen, computer lab and administrative offices.

“Donations [awarded by the foundation] have a multiplier effect in our community,” said Foundation President Debbie Jones. “We steward those generous gifts by identifying the most critical needs in our community and combining funds from our donors to make an impact where it does the most good.”

Solvang Senior Center on track to break ground on new facility this spring, temporary home announced The Solvang Senior Center is on track to break ground this spring on construction of a state-of-the-art facility once a building permit and final approvals are issued.

During the May board meeting, the foundation board also awarded $38,000 in grants to the following organizations:

– Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation/ Buellton Senior Center was awarded $25,000 to help provide 4,000 meals to Valley seniors and support to flood victim response in the valley.

– Solvang School Educational Foundation (SAM) was awarded $2,000 to support arts and music classes, in addition to arts teachers’ salaries.

– Solvang Friendship House was awarded $7,500 to help supplement the Music and Arts Therapy program which includes Bell Choir, Singing and Dancing with Suzanne, Music and Rhythm Class with Lori, Music and Memories, iPod program, Conductorsize, Art Around the World, and Memories in the Making and Sensory Arts.

– Santa Ynez Valley Union High School PTSA was awarded $3,500 to help fund the Sober Grad Night program at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, which aids seniors with celebrating in a safe, sober, drug-free and alcohol-free environment.

To support the community with a tax-deductible contribution to the Valley Foundation or to create a donor advised fund, contact Executive Director Anne Christensen at 805-688-2991.