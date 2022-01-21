Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People has been awarded a $223,516 grant from Elevate Youth California to pursue a countywide outreach program to educate youth about substance use prevention.

PHP, in collaboration with longtime nonprofit partner Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition — collectively named "Cove Champions" — will roll out a series of community-based activities for improving the health and social outcomes for area youth that include a unique approach, according to a PHP spokeswoman.

Youths age 12 to 26 will be trained as promoters and supported in their efforts to educate their peers on the adverse effects of cannabis and other substances in Santa Barbara County.

Part of Cove Champions' messaging centers on the legalization of cannabis, which is believed to appeal to youth who think it OK to use and who are further unaware of the potential adverse health risks and the legal implications of underage consumption. The specific focus on cannabis usage comes as retail storefronts have cropped up throughout the community, in addition to industrywide marketing that has a tendency to target the younger population, the spokeswoman said.

“It is hard to find a family in our community that hasn’t felt the devastating impact of substance use disorders among their children," said PHP CEO Valerie Kissell. "Either through medical issues or entanglement with the justice system, substance abuse can tear a family apart and have long lasting implications.”

Elevate Youth California, a project formed by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation under contract with the California Department of Health Care Services, is funded by Proposition 64, which legalized adult nonmedical use of cannabis statewide, and also prioritizes funding for youth education, prevention and early intervention. A total of 61 California partners that include People Helping People were awarded grant money by Elevate to fulfill its overall mission.

According to Chet P. Hewitt, president and CEO of Sierra Health Foundation and The Center, program partners across the state will work directly with youth to improve their communities impacted by the war on drugs — a national campaign which is believed to have led to inequity in health systems and the criminalization of youth in low-income communities and communities of color, she said.

"California’s youth are talented, capable and ready for this investment,” Hewitt said.

To learn more, contact People Helping People at 805-686-0295.

