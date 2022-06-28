Solvang was bursting with color Saturday during the Valley's inaugural Pride parade that featured a mix of vibrantly-colored floats and locals decked out in showy, rainbow garb playfully dancing to music as the procession rolled through downtown.

The parade concluded at Solvang Park where a family-friendly festival was held featuring music by DJ Keelez and Area 51, a play area, kiddie play area and bumper cars, bounce houses, food vendors and a beer garden.

According to Golzar Meamar, parade organizer and executive director/CEO of SYV Pride, the event "was a huge success."

"The highlight for me was seeing all the queer youth who came out to celebrate, so comfortable in their own skin and not concerned with anything other than being themselves in the place they call home," she said.

Meamar reported that as many as 2,000 spectators were in attendance for the parade that showcased 20 entrants from area schools, parents with strollers and local businesses proudly representing.

She said there were also plenty of individuals who joined in the parade, brining the total number of participants to well over 100.

And the paradegoers came out in numbers.

"I would say there were at least 2,000 spectators, way more than we ever would have thought," Meamar added. "I cried when I turned the corner on Copenhagen."

Meamar, a local resident and owner of All Purpose Flower Fine Catering & Events in Solvang, launched SYV Pride in 2021 as a way to foster inclusion in the Santa Ynez Valley, and has since been joined by local advocacy agency, People Helping People.

SYV Pride's mission is to achieve equality, justice and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities through education and the celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture.

Prior to the parade, a series of events took place the week of June 21 that kicked off with "GAYreoke" at Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez, an inaugural Pride welcome party on June 22 at Dana V. Wines in Solvang, a "SIP N' SLAY" foodie and wine event on June 23 at Carhartt Cabin in Los Olivos, as well as a drag brunch on June 16 at Craft House at Corque in Solvang.

The inaugural Pride parade was unanimously approved by the Solvang City Council during its May 9 meeting prior to the city on June 13 proclaiming June Pride Month in celebration of “the many contributions and achievements from the LGBTQ+ community that enhance our beautiful city."