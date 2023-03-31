We often hear the claim that music is healing, but what does that mean? Is all music healing? Does different music have different effects, and are different people affected differently by the same music?

I found myself pondering these things, and more, after last weekend’s big night out on the town. It was an exciting one, I’ll give it that, and music was at the center of it, but it was music that left me feeling empty, with a sad, sinking sensation that swelled and swirled throughout the night and into the morning.

When it finally became too much to bear or to ignore, I grabbed my phone, connected via Bluetooth to our home stereo system (a term that sounds now, to my ears, about as modern as “Victrola” did when my parents used it 50 years ago in talking about my record player), and without any hesitation dialed up “Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands.”

From the first notes of what Dylan described as “old-time religious carnival music” — and the closest thing to “the thin, wild mercury sound” he heard in his head — and then when those mysterious, poetic lyrics came in, I was healed.

I thought of the Van Morrison song title, “Did Ye Get Healed,” and I heard myself answering, emphatically, yes I did!

I remembered a column I wrote (in 1999), titled “Take Two Bob Marleys and Call Me in the Morning.” It described an incident where I was driving while feeling ill, with a stuffy head and a sour stomach, and how delighted I was to discover that, upon turning on the radio and hearing Bob Marley music playing, my symptoms subsided almost immediately. It was, in my mind, a clear example of the healing power of music.

I noted in the column that, most often, when people discuss the healing power of music, they refer to the mental and emotional affects, and I predicted — not that I was the first to do so — that one day, we would also be measuring the physical effects, beyond just the basic raising and lowering of blood pressure and heart rate that might result from listening to music.

Seems I was right.

A new study out of Michigan State University is attempting to quantify how listening to music can increase the effectiveness and decrease the unpleasant side effects of cancer medication. Another experiment is looking at the effects that listening to music can have on the experience of pain in patients with various diseases.

The findings show that listening to music can:

- improve the efficacy of prescription medications;

- lessen the negative side-effects of chemotherapy, and

- reduce the pain caused by certain diseases … but only if you like the music. If you don’t like it, it can have the opposite effect.

That answers the question about the same music having different effects on different people, but then again, isn’t that true for any remedy? A drug that lowers the risk of stroke and heart attack in one person can turn someone else into a killer; and while eating certain vegetables might fight infection in one person, it might promote infection in another.

By the time the first verse of Dylan’s long song ended, I was already healed of what ailed me that morning, and my faith was restored.

I know Dylan doesn’t do it for everyone, and in fact, I know plenty of people who are seriously turned off or annoyed by him. But the point, here, is not who or what (music) you like or don’t like, rather it is that we recognize and attribute to music a power that goes beyond partying, entertainment, filling space in the background, or providing the soundtrack for our workouts.

Whether it is by soothing the savage breast, by transporting us to another time and place, or through the release of neurotransmitter chemicals in the platelets of the blood, music has the capacity to heal.

A question, for me, remains: what role does healing intention play, among those making and listening to music?

Why we cannot answer 'why' when it comes to weather | Ron Colone What we call “the weather,” at any given moment and in any given location, is the net result of all the interactions, of all those forces and all those factors, all the movements and all the masses.