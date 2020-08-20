Taryn Timothy: Cancer survivor hasn't let diagnosis define her

Taryn Timothy’s biggest fear as she faced breast cancer wasn’t the disease itself. It wasn’t the treatment or the outlook.
“I didn’t want cancer to define me. Was I always going to be ‘the friend who had cancer,’ or would they say, ‘Look, there’s Taryn. She’s done this, that and the other.’ Cancer isn’t forever. Don’t let this define who you are. If anything, I hope this helps the best parts of me shine a little more,” she said.
The 34-year-old Santa Marian was diagnosed in March 2019 with stage three ductal carcinoma HER2-positive, BRCA-negative breast cancer, an aggressive, hormone-driven, non-genetic cancer.
“I never prayed for my cancer to go away, because I knew I’d be fine. I have three sisters and a mother who aren’t as tough, so if it had to be one of us, it had to be me. I always prayed for my sister, who’s five years into trying to conceive. If God owes me one, I prayed he’d pay it forward to her,” Timothy said.
As an athlete, she understood how to play a game, how to set goals and work toward them, gut it out to the finish.
“In soccer, you learn you have to put your mind to something. Knowing you have to work at something to conquer it played a factor in beating this with such positivity,” Timothy said.
Her family, friends and employer, Rugged Radios, rallied behind her, running fundraisers that fed into Mission Hope Cancer Center’s various programs as she went through surgery and chemotherapy to achieve 100 percent cancer-free status.
“It really does take a village to beat cancer, and Mission Hope is my village, from the people at the front door to the ladies in the lab to my awesome doctor (Dr. Robert Dichmann) who always had my best interest in mind and a smile that made all my worries go away. The nurses there are amazing. They’re not just doing a job; they’re your friends,” Timothy said.
Today, she is a Day of Hope Ambassador, has been a guest speaker during Cruzin’ for Life, and serves as a mentor to other patients.
“When it’s all said and done, everyone needs someone who understands and can relate to what they’re doing, and I think it’s important now for me to be there for somebody else. My family was extremely supportive, there for every appointment, but they couldn’t quite wrap their heads around what I was going through mentally or physically like someone who’s been through it already,” Timothy said.
She encourages patients to work through the process, rather than spend energy worrying.
“I’m happy to be that person who will do whatever it takes to help put someone else’s mind at ease during this entire situation. They don’t need to be scared of the c-word. Chemotherapy isn’t something that should keep you up at night; it’s something that should push you forward,” Timothy said.
For the rugged outdoorswoman, chemotherapy helped Timothy realign her priorities.
“Cancer sucked. It really did, but by no means was it going to burst my bubble. It made me want to work to live instead of live to work. Instead of putting off until next year, let’s do it now. Why not? Money’s not going to the grave with me. It’s a matter of wanting to fully live,” Timothy said.
Her journey has turned her from an “outgoing, pretty obnoxious over-sharer” to a “pretty nuts, outgoing, obnoxious even bigger over-sharer,” but her family, friends and longtime boyfriend stick with her. And she’s back to the woods where they enjoying hiking, camping and backpacking together.
“Your comeback is always stronger than your setback. This is just a moment in your life when, unfortunately, it’s just crappy, but it doesn’t have to define who you are,” Timothy said.
