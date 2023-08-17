Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley kicks off Sept. 28
Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will return Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, offering a four-day culinary experience of the region's food, wine and culture.
Tickets are now on sale at TasteSYV.com.
This year, 5% of all ticket sales benefits People Helping People, a local nonprofit that provides social services in the region.
Registration for Vikings Classic Car Show open
The new Vikings Classic Car Show will be held Friday, Oct. 6, in Buellton and run through Sunday, Oct. 8, in the neighboring towns of Solvang and Santa Ynez.
The car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.
Car show participant applications, event tickets and additional information are available online at www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.
Music in the park at Solvang Park
Solvang's summer Music in the Park series continues weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by area musicians.
The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.
Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
Wednesday summer concerts include:
Aug. 16: Dirty Cello
Aug. 23: Sean Wiggins & IOne gOat
Aug. 30: Falcon Heavy
For the full list of upcoming concerts, visit www.solvangcc.com/music-in-the-park
YMCA offering LIVESTRONG wellness program
The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program to cancer survivors from Aug. 29 to Nov. 16.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in an instructor-led class each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:35-11:45 a.m.
For more information, contact Darin McClelland, wellness director at 805 686-2037 ex: 3133 or email Darin.McClelland@ciymca.org for more information.
Lompoc Aquatic Center closed for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will remain closed through Aug. 27 for routine maintenance.
The full-facility closure affects all regularly scheduled programs including lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and water-exercise classes.
Members of the public seeking more information on the closure may contact Lompoc Parks & Rec at 805-875-8100.