Tattoo parlor, salon owners face the unknown as wait for reopening continues

For many tattoo artists, nail salon owners and personal care professionals in Santa Barbara County, June 19 turned quickly from a day of hope to one of disappointment.

The California Department of Public Health announced on June 12 that counties would be able to reopen personal care services such as tattoo parlors, nail salons and massage services on June 19 after analyzing their metrics.

However, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced June 16 that personal care services would not be permitted to reopen due to a spike in county COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

For the first time, Santa Barbara County opted out of entering into a new state reopening stage, having recently approved bars, restaurants, barber shops and museums to open to patrons.

Subsequently, county cases have risen to an average of 50 cases per day over the past seven days.

Sabin Brock, owner of Captive Hearts Tattoo in Santa Maria, acknowledged the concern about the rise in case numbers. However, he said it is difficult to understand why tattoo artists are not able to offer services with the amount of sanitary training required.

"We’re probably some of the most well-trained people equipped to handle this. We handle bloodborne and airborne pathogens on a daily basis," said Brock, who has been tattooing in Santa Maria for nearly 25 years.

Brock said he believes there is a disconnect in the fact people are permitted to gather in other facilities but cannot schedule a tattoo appointment where precautions already are in place.