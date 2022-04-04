Fires that ravaged southern Santa Barbara County mountains in recent years have lowered the risk of devastating wildfires erupting there in the near future, but the North County is rife with areas where County Fire Department officials worry a big blaze could erupt this year.
Tepusquet Canyon, San Marcos Pass, the northern slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the hillsides around Harris Grade are among the areas of greatest concern, Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said.
Heavily overgrown vegetation, left tinder-dry by the drought and recent summerlike temperatures, have turned those into danger zones that need only a spark to ignite a disastrous wildfire.
Hazard said the department has received several grants to fund risk-reduction projects, create a dedicated fuels crew and add a third hand crew to increase fire protection capabilities, but conditions have left firefighters on edge.
“I think obviously the lack of rain is going to be our issue,” Hazard said. “Our biggest concern is an early [wildfire] season.”
Chaparral and large trees have been drying out quicker in recent years, and the levels of fire danger previously seen in August are now appearing in June, he said.
“Every year it seems we’re setting the bar a little lower,” Hazard said. “It looks like it could be a rough year. The caveat is a lot of the [South Coast] risk areas have already burned. It will be 15 to 20 years before we have to worry about significant fires in those areas. A glaring exception is San Marcos Pass.”
Hazard said the San Marcos fuel corridor is filled with 1990-vintage chaparral, and if a fire got started there amid the right conditions of humidity, heat and wind, the county could see a massive wildfire.
Another danger area is along the northern slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, although the valley floor is at much less risk, he said.
“Santa Ynez Valley has lots and lots of grass fires in the summer, but those pretty much last only one day,” he said. “We get those out pretty fast.”
Tepusquet Canyon is also a danger zone, he said, although the Alamo fire reduced a lot of the risk on the west side of the canyon.
“But the east side did not burn in the Alamo fire, and there are a lot of heavy fuels there,” Hazard said. “In the Lompoc Valley, the Burton Mesa chaparral is pretty flammable. But we’ve done a lot of work there with fuel breaks. In Mission Hills, we built 100-foot-wide fuel breaks around all the residential areas.”
Hazard said County Fire just finished building 100-foot fuel breaks around Vandenberg Village and Mesa Oaks as part of a grant-funded project.
A recently awarded $6 million grant will allow County Fire to provide “kind of a smorgasbord” of fire prevention efforts in the Tepusquet area, and another $1.2 million grant has been awarded for vegetation management.
A dedicated fuels crew that’s been working for the county for more than two years will be cutting fuel breaks, clearing all roadsides, conducting community chipping events, and conducting prescribed burning along with prescribed grazing projects, all funded by grants, Hazard said.
County Fire is also increasing its manpower to provide better fire protection.
Until now, County Fire has run two hand crews, but it is now starting a third that will be a Type 2 initial-attack crew and also do a lot of vegetation management, Hazard said.
“We’ll essentially get a lot more project work done,” he said.
It will also mean the county will likely have at least two hand crews available for local fires.
Hazard said County Fire is a contract department for Cal Fire. So if a big wildfire breaks out elsewhere, the county is expected to provide a strike team of five engines and at least one hand crew.
The department also has four bulldozers, and in the summer at least two of them are out of the county on mutual aid calls.
“We’re kind of running stripped down trying to support the state mission,” he said. “But we provide the assistance, because someday we’re going to need it.”